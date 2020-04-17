(CNN) — We know COVID-19 is contagious.
Droplets from coughing, sneezing and talking can spread the virus.
This laser light-scattering experiment shows evidence of that.
Take a look at the left side of the screen, you can see how when someone is talking tiny droplets of fluid from their mouth scatter into the air.
The particles vary in size and the larger ones fall quickly to the ground but smaller droplets linger in the air and they can harbor infectious virus particles.
Then on the right side of the screen, that person is wearing a mask when that person talks you hardly see any particles escape.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Governor Abbott: All schools in Texas to remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to COVID-19
- As economic data lags, Texas reports 4.7% jobless rate for March
- COVID: Study video shows how spit travels
- Medical offices are struggling during the pandemic. Texas health officials are proposing a $334 million lifeline.
- New COVID-19 cases reported across Panhandle Counties