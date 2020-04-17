COVID: Study video shows how spit travels

New video study shows how spit from talking travels

(CNN) — We know COVID-19 is contagious.

Droplets from coughing, sneezing and talking can spread the virus.

This laser light-scattering experiment shows evidence of that.

Take a look at the left side of the screen, you can see how when someone is talking tiny droplets of fluid from their mouth scatter into the air.

The particles vary in size and the larger ones fall quickly to the ground but smaller droplets linger in the air and they can harbor infectious virus particles.

Then on the right side of the screen, that person is wearing a mask when that person talks you hardly see any particles escape.

