COVID study: 85-percent of infected show at least 1 symptom

German study finds 85% of infected people showed at least one COVID-19 symptom

(CNN) — A German study found that 85% of COVID-19 patients showed at least one symptom of the disease.

The research was conducted by the Robert Koch Institute with more than 2,100 patients between late June and early July.

Those with coronavirus antibodies reported experiencing symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, rhinitis, or coughing.

The researchers explained that it shows the importance of testing people based on their symptoms.

The study also found that 40% of the patients previously tested positive for COVID-19 no longer had antibodies.

However, the scientists warned that it doesn’t mean they are not immune to the virus.

