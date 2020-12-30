COVID-19 Vaccine Availability Expands in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Starting today (Wednesday, Dec. 30) the City of Amarillo announced that it is extending COVID-19 vaccine availability to individual meeting criteria defined under ths State of Texas Phase 1B COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation initiative.

As stated by the City, Phase 1B includes individuals 65 years of age and older and people 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. For the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Phase 1B Definition according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, look here.

The City stated that Immunizations will take place at the walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall, Entrance 3. Appointments are not available as immunizations are provided on a walk-in basis.

The noted immunization schedule for today (Wednesday) and Thursday (Dec. 31) will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Monday (Jan. 4) through Jan. 8, vaccination times are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday (Jan. 9), vaccination times are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additional clinic times will be announced as the vaccine is available, said the City. The vaccine is free of charge. Patients who are allergic to a component of the vaccine, had any vaccine in the past 14 days or had a monoclonal infusion the past 90 days are ineligible for the vaccine.

Also announced by the City, Amarillo City Transit (ACT) is providing free transportation service on all fixed routes to the Amarillo Civic Center. ACT is also offering free shuttle service to and from the Civic Center for individuals who cannot access the fixed route service. Route information can be found here, or can be gotten from calling 806-378-3095.

More information about the distribution of vaccines in Amarillo, and to verify individual eligibility for the vaccine, check here.

For more information regarding the State of Texas VOCID-19 Vaccine Allocation plan, check here.