COVID-19 update given during Amarillo City Council meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo leaders gave an update on hospital capacity due to COVID-19 cases during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Health officials reported 52 people in our hospitals with COVID-19.

The ventilator usage is at 50% and ICU utilization is at 81%.

City leaders reiterated that we all need to wear a mask, wash hands, and stay six feet away from others when possible.

