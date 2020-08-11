COVID-19 update given during Amarillo City Council meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo leaders gave an update on hospital capacity due to COVID-19 cases during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Health officials reported 52 people in our hospitals with COVID-19.
The ventilator usage is at 50% and ICU utilization is at 81%.
City leaders reiterated that we all need to wear a mask, wash hands, and stay six feet away from others when possible.
