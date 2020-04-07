COVID-19 study: Illness not more severe in pregnant women

(CNN) — A new study indicates that most pregnant women with coronavirus do not experience more severe illness than other patients.
They also don’t appear to pass the virus onto their babies.
The study was published Monday in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.
It is based on data collected from 43 pregnant women diagnosed with coronavirus in New York between March 13 and 27th.
37 women experienced a mild form of coronavirus.
Four developed more severe forms.
Only two experienced “critical disease.”
This contrasts with past research on pregnant women with SARS and the flu where the pregnancy was linked to more severe illness.
