COVID-19 Pandemic Could Be Impacting Your Dreams

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, dream researchers found dreamers caught in bizarre scenarios related to fears of the virus. Now, dreamers' thoughts have shifted the secondary effects of the pandemic.

DALLAS — The stresses of the coronavirus pandemic might be impacting your sleep and it’s also likely affecting your dreams.

From bizarre to euphoric, researchers said people’s dreams are all over the map — and for good reason.

At the start of the pandemic, wild, vivid dreams seemed to plague people’s sleep.

Harvard researchers doing a coronavirus dream study asked dreamers to fill out an online survey and found people’s COVID-19 fears had morphed into bizarre scenarios during their slumber, like fighting off giant bug-like creatures or coming face to face with strange beings.

Read More – https://bit.ly/3fOWAfc