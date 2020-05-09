COVID-19 in a Canyon long-term care facility

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon was informed of a local nursing home that has four confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

The post said that all four cases are currently in the hospital.

No other information was released pertaining to the facility or patient details, due to what the post said, was sensitive information.

If you have a loved one in any Canyon facility and have questions, the post asked that you contact the facility directly.

