COVID-19 has infected nearly 1 in 8 El Paso residents

Far West Texas county tops 100,000 infection mark as new cases spike after seven weeks of decreases

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso County today surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 infections, which means nearly 1 in 8 residents has been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The El Paso City-County Health Department reported 493 new infections and five fatalities on Tuesday and said the Texas State Health Department notified it of 39 additional diagnoses. That brings the total to 100,421 cases and 1,487 deaths, with more than 500 suspicious deaths still under investigation.

The Health Department says 34,629 El Paso residents have active infections. The county has a population of 839,238, according to 2019 census estimates.

Up until last week, El Paso County was seeing a sharp decrease in new COVID-19 cases. That came after a critical period of increases and fatalities in mid-October and early November that filled up local hospitals and forced health officials to set up a mobile field hospital and use refrigerated trailers as morgues.

The county reported only 1,866 new coronavirus cases for the week ending Dec. 26, compared to the 11,486 infections reported Nov. 1-7. However, new cases rose to 2,352 Dec. 27-Jan. 2, according to the Health Department.

Neighboring Juarez, Mexico, hasn’t reported coronavirus related deaths in the past two days. It has recorded 26,358 cases and 2,418 deaths since the pandemic began.

