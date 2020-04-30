COVID-19 could lead to millions of unintended pregnancies – U.N reveals

Ongoing lockdowns and major disruptions to health services during the COVID-19 pandemic could result in seven million unintended pregnancies in the coming months,

(FOX NEWS) — New data released by the United Nations Population Fund, showing that ongoing lockdowns and major disruptions to health services during the COVID-19 pandemic could result in seven million unintended pregnancies in the coming months.

As health services continue to be disrupted and people remain in lockdown, millions of women are losing the opportunity to access contraceptives.

The virus also causing millions to lose access to family planning services.

UNFPA executive director addressing this, saying “this new data shows the catastrophic impact that COVID-19 could soon have on women and girls globally.”

The pandemic, deepening inequalities as more women and girls risk losing the ability to plan their families and protect their bodies and their health.

