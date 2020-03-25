County Judge: 5th case of COVID-19 reported in Castro County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Castro County Judge Carroll Gerber is reporting the fifth case of COVID-19 in Castro County.

All five cases are in the Nazareth community.

That brings the total of cases to 11.

Those cases are:

  • Randall County – 2
  • Oldham County – 1
  • Deaf Smith County- 2
  • Castro County – 5
  • Curry County – 1

The Oldham County woman is the only person that has died from the virus in our area.

