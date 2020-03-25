County Judge: 5th case of COVID-19 reported in Castro County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Castro County Judge Carroll Gerber is reporting the fifth case of COVID-19 in Castro County.
All five cases are in the Nazareth community.
That brings the total of cases to 11.
Those cases are:
- Randall County – 2
- Oldham County – 1
- Deaf Smith County- 2
- Castro County – 5
- Curry County – 1
The Oldham County woman is the only person that has died from the virus in our area.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Trinity Fellowship Church food outreach and free childcare for healthcare workers and first responders
- WT Nursing Students Learning from Coronavirus Crisis, Ready to Get to Work
- Texas schools ask to give free meals to parents when kids aren’t present
- First coronavirus death confirmed in East Texas, Smith County gets two new cases
- Mourning At A Distance