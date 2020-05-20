Coronavirus Yard Display Turns Heads

Utah couple's elaborate yard displays are a neighborhood fixture...and now they've taken on a unique COVID-19 twist.

(KSL) At Christmas time, Mike and June Willes’ yard in front of their Lehi, Utah home is adorned with a quarter-million lights and countless other decorations.

At Halloween, as many as 50 skeletons are deployed to spook the living who are in search of a fun neighborhood haunt for themselves and their children.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Willes’ property — which is decorated practically year-round — was suddenly in need of something of a pivot in order to help lift the spirits of passersby.

That’s when the idea came to June.

“She said, ‘Let’s change it to testing,” Mike Willes says. “We thought it was cute!”

He stood beaming in front of a display showcasing more than a dozen skeletons.

“No toilet paper?!!?” read a sign above one skeleton sitting on a toilet.

“Protect the elderly,” states another next to a skeleton with a walker.

