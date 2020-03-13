Coronavirus Warning Doesn’t Stop Cruise Passengers

Many passengers say they aren't worried, despite a State Department warning against cruise ship travel during the coronavirus outbreak.

(KPRC/NBC News) Despite a State Department warning advising Americans against traveling on cruise ships due to the coronavirus outbreak, it looked like business as usual at the Port of Galveston Thursday.

Thousands of people were seen boarding the Carnival cruise ship Dream, bound for Mexico.

There have been some changes, however. Passengers received a brief health screening before boarding the ship.

Bob and Cynthia Lyndsey, who were disembarking after a cruise to Cozumel, said extra precautions were being taken on the ship. They were constantly encouraged to disinfect their hands.

“We were kind of nervous getting on, but once we got started it was fine,” Bob Lyndsey said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2QeTnL4

More from MyHighPlains.com: