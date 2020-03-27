Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll Tops 1,000

Already overworked New York hospitals brace for growing wave of COVID-19 patients; Louisiana braces for unprecedented number of cases.

(NBC News) The coronavirus pandemic has hit another grim milestone. More than 1,000 people have now died in the United States, and the number of infections are growing at a much faster rate than previously seen. At least 76,000 people have tested positive.

In New York City, soldiers are piecing together a massive temporary morgue, evidence conditions at the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak have gone from dire to desperate.

Hospitals say the need for help is growing faster than the manpower and resources necessary to fight is arriving.

“It feels like we’re being sent into battle without the weapons that we need to win this war,” says Anthony Ciampa, vice president of the New York State Nurses Association.

Four weeks after Mardi Gras, when the virus was likely spread, New Orleans’ Bourbon Street is boarded-up and the the convention center is being converted to a makeshift hospital ward. The city is bracing as an explosion of positive tests indicates the virus could be spreading faster in Louisiana than anywhere else in the world.

