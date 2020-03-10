Coronavirus: Trump Talks Stimulus; New York Sets Up “Containment Area”

The fight against coronavirus has split into two fronts focusing on the health risk and economic impact.

(NBC News) As the coronavirus continues to spread, President Trump made a rare visit to Capitol Hill Tuesday to push for relief on the economic front.

The president met with Republican leaders to discuss a possible stimulus package aimed at lessening the impact the virus could take on businesses.

Still, with Congress out next week there is doubt that anything can be accomplished immediately.

“For this type of sharp down turn you need things that are much more speedy, where a large amount of money gets to people quickly,” says former National Economic Council Director Gene Sperling.

Earlier in the day, after meeting with the president, executives with the nation’s largest healthcare companies announced co-pays for coronavirus testing would be waved.

There are now more than 700 confirmed cases in more than 30 states, and that number is growing.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has called in the National Guard to create a “containment area” centered on a cluster of confirmed cases in the New York City suburb of New Rochelle.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2TSTEo9

More from MyHighPlains.com: