Coronavirus: “This Will Get Worse”

Top health expert warns Congress that number of coronavirus cases will continue to rise, and poses a deadly threat to those who contract it.

(NBC News) Top health officials issued a stark warning on the coronavirus outbreak during a Congressional hearing Wednesday.

“I can say we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified.

“The flu has a mortality of 0.1 percent, this has a mortality of 10-times that, and that’s the reason why I want to emphasize we have to stay ahead of the game in preventing this,” Dr. Fauci said.

His testimony came shortly after the number of cases in the United States topped 1,000. More than 30 patients here have died.

Critics worry the White House plan is confusing, at best. Even as thousands of passengers are shuffled from the infected Grand Princess cruise ship to military bases, it’s not clear what comes next.

“We have people who have tested positive, who are being held at an Air Force Base in San Antonio and we don’t have a plan about what to do with them,” Texas Representative Chip Roy, a Republican, complained.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2IBFYIL

More from MyHighPlains.com: