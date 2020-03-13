Coronavirus: Testing Shortage Continues

(NBC News) As the number of coronavirus cases in the United States continues to grow, to health officials are admitting that the system to test for the virus is “failing.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified to Congress Thursday that the U.S. response lags behind other countries dealing with the virus.

“The idea of anybody getting it easily the way people in other countries are doing it, we’re not set up for that. Do I think we should be? Yes. But we’re not,” Fauci said.

Congress is also scrambling to find money for workers and businesses affected by the outbreak. Sources indicate they are close to a deal.

The Senate will work through next week’s scheduled break because of the pandemic, and the president has not ruled out an emergency declaration that would free up billions of dollars.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Qbv3Kg

