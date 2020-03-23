Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Fails For A Second Time

Democrats continue to block GOP bill, arguing it does too much for corporations and not enough to protect workers.

(NBC News) With a quarter of the U.S. population now under orders to stay home to try to contain the spreading coronavirus, Americans are anxiously looking to Congress for relief.

The Senate, though, remains at an impasse over a trillion dollar stimulus package that includes checks for laid-off workers, help for small businesses and for hospitals facing urgent supply shortages.

Democrats say the bill needs stronger protections for workers and tighter rules for corporate bailouts.

A vote on the bill failed for a second time Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for the virus. He and several other lawmakers he had contact with are now in quarantine.

The husband of Senator Amy Klobuchar has been hospitalized, as has Representative Ben McAdams of Utah.

In a potentially hopeful sign, new york’s governor announced testing will begin tuesday on the malaria drug chloroquine to see if works against the coronavirus, but there are no guarantees and amid continued signs that americans are refusing pleas to stay home hospitals are already becoming overwhelmed with patients.



Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams issued a sharp warning, saying “I want Americans to understand, this week it’s going to get bad and we really need to come together as a nation.”

