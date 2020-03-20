Coronavirus: Stay At Home

California and Illinois issue "stay at home" orders to residents; New York lays out similar guidelines as part of attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

(NBC News) Three states, California, New York and Illinois, are now ordering people to stay at home as part of the effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The borders with Canada and Mexico are also being closed to all non-essential traffic

There are nearly 17,000 cases now in the United States, and more than 200 deaths.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered all but essential workers to stay home.

“This is not life as usual. Accept it. Realize it. And deal with it,” Cuomo said when announcing the order.

President Trump, under increasing pressure over a shortage of medical equipment, said Friday he’ll use to use the Defense Production Act to direct companies to make critical supplies, a plan he’d backed away from just a day before.

“We have millions of masks that are coming that we’ll be distributing to states. The states are having trouble getting them – so we’re using the act,” Mr. Trump said.

Meanwhile, the president and the nation’s top infectious disease experts offered different levels of confidence in the effectiveness of a malaria drug some believe can treat coronavirus.

“I feel good about it. Just a feeling,” the president said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicts americans will have to continue sheltering in place and practicing social distancing for several more weeks at least.

