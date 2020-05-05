(NBC News) The White House is downplaying dire predictions that coronavirus daily deaths could double by June.
The New York Times cites a draft government report predicting 200,000 cases and nearly 3,000 deaths a day by June 1st, nearly doubling what we’re seeing now.
A separate University of Washington model shows deaths skyrocketing to 135,000 by August.
“There’s certainly going to be more transmission, more cases, and unfortunately more deaths,” warns the University of Washington’s Christopher Murrray.
As much of the country starts to reopen, there’s open defiance of social distancing, and police are cracking down in some areas.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3c1W4IV
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 5, 2020
- 2 ER doctors marry in front of vacant Chicago hospital amid virus pandemic
- Government study to look at coronavirus in children
- Coronavirus: Report Predicts 3,000 Deaths Per Day By June
- Caught On Camera: 5-Year-Old Behind The Wheel