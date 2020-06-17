Coronavirus Racial Disparities

New statistics from the CDC show people of color are being disproportionately impacted by coronavirus. However, the disparities may be even greater because demographic data collection across the country has been inconsistent. Under mounting pressure, the Trump administration recently released new guidelines for states on the gathering and reporting of data for cases and deaths.

(NBC NEWS) New statistics from the CDC show people of color are being disproportionately impacted by coronavirus.

For example, Black and Latino cases make up more than half of those where race and ethnicity are known.

The COVID-19 racial data tracker, a collaboration by the antiracist research and policy center and the covid tracking project, finds African Americans are dying at rates nearly twice their population share.

Clinicians believe there needs to be more participation by people of color in clinical trials to help find a vaccine for the deadly virus.

READ MORE: https://nbcnews.to/3dbNirm

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: