Coronavirus may spread from dead to living

(FOX NEWS) — A forensic medicine professional who died from COVID-19 may have caught the virus from a dead body in Thailand.
The case is detailed in a letter published in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine.
This is believed to be the first case of the virus that may have passed from the dead to living.
There have been more than 2,000 cases of the virus reported in Thailand and at least 40 deaths.
