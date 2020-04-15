Coronavirus may spread from dead to living

Coronavirus

A forensic medicine professional may have gotten coronavirus from a dead body

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — A forensic medicine professional who died from COVID-19 may have caught the virus from a dead body in Thailand.

The case is detailed in a letter published in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine.

This is believed to be the first case of the virus that may have passed from the dead to living.

There have been more than 2,000 cases of the virus reported in Thailand and at least 40 deaths.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss