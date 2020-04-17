Coronavirus lockdown could kill hundreds of thousands of children

The United Nations warns in a report that hundreds of thousands of children could die this year due to the global economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic

(FOX NEWS) — A report from the United Nations is raising concerns about the effect the coronavirus pandemic will have on the world’s children.

The report says hundreds of thousands of children around the globe could die due to the global economic downturn the virus is causing.

And it says and tens of millions more could end up living in extreme poverty.

The UN says the economic slump could end up reversing the progress that’s been made over the past few years in reducing infant mortality.

The report also says almost 200 countries around the world have closed schools, nationwide, affecting more than one-and-a-half billion children.

