Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Local Businesses Making it Work

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Back when the pandemic began to hit Amarillo hard, in mid-March, Tarpley’s Music store Assistant Manager, Mason Tarpley, said customer presence slowed down almost immediately.

“It wasn’t like they weren’t out there. We just had to think of different ways to reach them,” said Tarpley.

A few months later, on June 26th, another local hangout, Marshall’s Tavern, had to shut down. This, following an executive order by Governor Greg Abbott to reclose bars.

With quick thinking, General Manager, Liz Kirkland, reopened after only three days.

“Well number one, you have to file for a Food and Beverage License. Thankfully, Marshall’s Tavern did that almost immediately. So we were shut down for three days, while I could get things together. We were already in the process so it wasn’t hard to do,” explained Kirkland.

While many Texans have been furloughed or laid off in the past eight months, not one staff member was let go from either Tarpley’s Music or Marshall’s Tavern.

Tarpley’s continued to pay their employees, even when they were not allowed to physically come to work.

“But we gave them training opportunities at home and ways to kind of stay engaged from home, but still be able to stay employed throughout that time,” said Tarpley.

Additionally, Tarpley said the Paycheck Protection Program Loan played a big role in keeping their entire staff paid.

“We were going to plan on keeping them employed, regardless, even if that didn’t come through. We’ve been around for 93 years and we wouldn’t have been without our staff and our amazing team,” said Tarpley.

As for Marshall Tavern’s, Kirkland said that without being able to work, many of her employees would have been without many necessities.

“I think a lot of them would be without food or a place to live or utilities. I mean it’s been rough,” said Kirkland.

She continued, “My staff is mostly bartenders so they work for tips and if they.. like it’s daily cash. We don’t get a big paycheck, most of them don’t even get a paycheck.”

Looking forward, both can agree not knowing what the future holds remains one of the biggest challenges.

According to the Commonwealth Fund Organization, during the fifteen weeks from mid-March to the end of June, Americans filed nearly 49 million new claims for unemployment benefits.

According to Forbes.com, it’s still unclear exactly how many people have been affected by the skyrocketing unemployment fraud during the pandemic, but the federal trade commission estimates that an estimated 26 billion dollars in payments may fall into the hands of fraudsters.

