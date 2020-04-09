Coronavirus could wipe out about 195 million jobs worldwide

A report released by the United Nations predicts a more than seven percent drop in global working hours during the second quarter.

(FOX NEWS) — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic could wind up eliminating more than 195-million jobs across the globe.

The decline will add on to the already 30-million jobs the United Nations estimates were lost in the first quarter due to COVID-19.

This news comes on the same day the World Trade Organization says trade globally could fall anywhere between 13- and 32-percent in 2020.

The death toll due to the coronavirus has surpassed 86,000 across the globe.

