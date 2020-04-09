Coronavirus could wipe out about 195 million jobs worldwide

(FOX NEWS) — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic could wind up eliminating more than 195-million jobs across the globe.
A report released by the United Nations predicts a more than seven percent drop in global working hours during the second quarter.
The decline will add on to the already 30-million jobs the United Nations estimates were lost in the first quarter due to COVID-19.
This news comes on the same day the World Trade Organization says trade globally could fall anywhere between 13- and 32-percent in 2020.
The death toll due to the coronavirus has surpassed 86,000 across the globe.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Prosecutors: Man Stole Medical Masks From Veterans Hospital
- East Texas prisoner first in state to die after testing positive for COVID-19
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Devra Weisbart
- Waffle House sells out of waffle mix in 4 hours
- California’s wealthy get take-home tests