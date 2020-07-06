Coronavirus Continues to Surge

New coronavirus cases in the United States set another record on Sunday, climbing past 48,000 COVID-19 infections in just 24 hours, while many across the country celebrated during the July 4th weekend without masks and social distancing.

(NBC NEWS) – As testing for COVID-19 continues to increase, results show an alarming number of new cases across the country.

The spike comes after the 4th of July weekend, where many took advantage of the summer weather, beaches, and lakes.

Experts on the frontlines say the increase in numbers is frightening.

More than half of the country is dealing with a surge in cases of coronavirus.

Numerous hot spot regions are dangerously close to running out of hospital beds.

