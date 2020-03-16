Coronavirus Closings Widen

Schools, restaurants, bars and other businesses across the country are closing their doors in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(NBC News) The COVID-19 coronavirus has now been detected in 49 states and has killed at least 67 people in the United States.

The rapid spread has elected officials and public health experts recommending increasingly bold steps to slow the spread of the disease and limit its damage.

Confirmed cases in the U.S. now top 3,000, and the White House promises testing will become more widespread this week as 2,000 health labs start processing coronavirus tests.

“We are going to see a spike as more and more people have access,” says Coronavirus Task Force member Deborah Birx.

To slow the spread, the Centers for Disease Control now says events with more than 50 people should be canceled.

Some states are going further, forcing restaurants and bars to close or only offer takeout.

The Federal Reserve lowering a key interest rate in an attempt to spur more consumer borrowing and spending as more and more businesses scale back or shut down.

Schools are also shutting their doors. The nation’s largest school district, New York City, has joined others in closing down.

“The threat was growing so intensely that we had to accept it,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “Unfortunately it’s like a sacrifice that has to be done for a greater good.”

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/38P85yY

More from MyHighPlains.com: