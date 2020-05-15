Coronavirus causes about 10 times more deaths than flu

A new study says the number of deaths caused by coronavirus are about 10 times higher than those caused by the flu

(FOX NEWS) — The coronavirus causes about 10 times more deaths than the flu.

That’s according to a new study published Thursday in the journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine.

Researchers looked at reported deaths caused by COVID-19 and the flu, and found the number of COVID-19 deaths for the week ending with April 21 was about 10 to 44 times greater than the peak week of counted influenza deaths during the past seven flu seasons in the US.

Researchers say they hope their study sheds light on what they call “incorrect comparisons” between the two diseases.

