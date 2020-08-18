Coronavirus cases increasing among children, CDC says

The CDC says while children make up 22 percent of the population, they account for about 7 percent of all virus cases.

Coronavirus cases are increasing among children according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Recent data shows children make up about 7 percent of all coronavirus infections in the US, while making up nearly 22 percent of the country’s population.

The CDC says infections among children between zero and 17 years old have been steadily increasing from march to July although the true number of cases among children is unknown due to a lack of widespread testing.

The health agency says community mitigation measures and school closures may have helped reduce infections among children in the spring and early summer.

