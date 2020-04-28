Coronavirus Behind Bars

As COVID-19 outbreaks hit prisons where social distancing isn't an option and medical care can be limited, states are beginning to release prisoners to reduce the spread of the virus.

(NBC News) COVID-19 outbreaks have been detected in many of the country’s prisons, where social distancing may not be an option.

That’s leaving corrections departments struggling to find ways to prevent the spread of the virus and keep guards, workers and inmates safe.

Ohio has conducted what it calls “mass testing” inside some of its facilities. At the Marion Correctional Institution at least 1800 inmates and 100 staff tested positive.

Protesters have called for the release of 20,000 immune-compromised prisoners.

“Yes, they committed a crime, but they shouldn’t have to die,” protester Andreia Warren says.

So far more than 800 have been freed because of coronavirus concerns.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections released a statement saying in part: “DRC continues to work closely with the Ohio Department of Health in implementing operational changes as we address the challenges associated with COVID-19.”

in North Carolina more than 250 inmates tested positive at a prison in Goldsboro, while in Texas an inmate died at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth. More than 50 others at the facility tested positive.

“The concern in our institution is our staff doesn’t want to take it home to their family members and loved ones, says Federal Medical Center guard Gregory Watts

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2yMPKq6

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: