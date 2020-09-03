Coronavirus antibodies may last longer than previously thought

(FOX NEWS) — Coronavirus antibodies may last for at least four months after a patient is diagnosed, according to a new study.
Researchers in Iceland measured antibodies in blood samples taken from more than 30,000 people, ranging from those without symptoms to people hospitalized with signs of COVID-19.
Researchers found antibody levels against the virus remained steady for up to four months in more than 90 percent of recovered patients.
In previous studies, antibody levels dropped sharply within a few months, which raised questions about immunity.
The results of the study were published Tuesday in the “New England Journal of Medicine.”
