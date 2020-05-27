Coronavirus: 100,000 American Deaths & Counting

Another grim milestone was reached Wednesday in the COVID-19 pandemic, as the U.S. death toll topped 100,000.

(NBC News) A grim new milestone has been reached in the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 100,000 American lives have now been lost to the virus.

New York Governor Andrew visited the White House Wednesday, where he called for unity in helping the states hit the hardest.

“This is the United States, and when one state has a problem the other states help,” Cuomo said.

Governor Cuomo asked again for federal funding for state and local governments.

“Do you really want to cut schools now? Do you really want to cut hospitals now?,” he asked.

Congress is back in session, but rather than moving forward with the next emergency relief package House members are fighting over whether to require hundreds of lawmakers to come back to the Capitol during the pandemic.

Democrats want to allow voting by proxy; Republicans are filing a federal lawsuit to block them.

