Connecticut becomes first state to reach 50% of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday Connecticut has become the first state in the nation to reach full COVID-19 vaccination for 50% of all adults.
The governor reported that as of Monday, 1,912,581 residents had received at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine — nearly 70% of the adult population in the state. And 1,393,894 have been fully vaccinated — about 50% of the adult population.
Approximately 3,192,560 doses have been administered since the vaccine became available.
In a tweet, Gov. Lamont congratulated those who have chosen to receive to the vaccine.
