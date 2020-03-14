Congressman Thornberry’s Statement on Coronavirus

FILE – In this April 26, 2017, file photo House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON — Yesterday, Congressman Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon) released the following guidance regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

It is fair to say the United States, like much of the world, is playing catch-up on the new coronavirus, COVID-19. Several important steps, however, have now been taken:

Last week, Congress and the President approved $7.8 billion to speed up delivery of testing kits and increase telemedicine opportunities for Americans affected by this virus.



Earlier today, Governor Greg Abbott declared a state disaster for all Texas counties, and it is important to follow state and local officials’ updates on the local impacts of the virus.



Today, the President declared a National Emergency, which frees additional funds and relieves certain regulations in order to deal with the virus.



Today, the House passed a measure related to the economic effects of the virus and the disruptions it has caused.

For most people, the risk is low, and most people who contract the virus recover without medical help. At the same time, experts remind us that we all have a role to play in containing this virus.

They suggest:

Washing your hands – longer and more often than you are used to doing.



Use cleaning wipes on surfaces that many people touch, such as shopping carts, doorknobs, and frequently used surfaces.



Do not wear a mask unless you are sick.



If there is an outbreak in your community, limit your exposure to others, and prepare for the things you may need, such as essential groceries and prescription medicines.



Stay home if you feel sick, especially if you have a fever.



Do all of the things you do when there is a bad flu outbreak. Stay away from sick and vulnerable people, and take care of yourself.

Additional information can be found at www.Thornberry.house.gov or www.CDC.gov.

