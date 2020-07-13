Compliance with coronavirus rules linked to memory, intelligence

(FOX NEWS) — Compliance with social distancing may be linked to a person’s cognitive abilities.

A new study assessed 850 Americans between March 13th and March 25nd by looking into the groups working memory, personality, mood, and fluid intelligence.

Researchers found people with higher levels of fluid intelligence, fairness, and agreeableness were more likely to follow social distancing rules.

Researchers say the decision to prioritize the merits of social distancing over its costs may depend on a person’s ability to compare multiple pieces of potentially conflicting information into their working memory.

The study was published this month in the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.”

