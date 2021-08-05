Comic Con vs. COVID-19: How the major event is prepping for a safe and successful weekend

BELL COUNTY, Texas — As the weekend approaches, a large local event is back to kick off this Saturday after missing last year – the Bell County Comic Con!

“Just like most people, everybody is tired of being stuck at home. But we’re still taking everything, health and safety, seriously,” says founder Johnny Huang. “So we will have hand sanitizer and disinfectants all over the venue.”

This is just one of the ways the Bell County Comic Con is prepping for this year’s event.

After postponement of the 2020 event, Huang says everyone is excited to be back – even if it takes a little more preparation and precaution.

“This is probably the cleanest that this convention has ever been,” he said. “We have so many meetings regarding cleanliness and just being sanitized, and all of our staff, majority of our staff, most of them are vaccinated, anyways.”

Huang says they have received a massive amount of support from attendees and celebrity guests for coming back this year, despite the rise in COVID-19 cases.

They are very excited for this weekend – as many were picking up their passes Wednesday – with the event beginning on Saturday.

“The guests and fans come from all over the country,” Huang said. “They’re excited to be here, you know? Word spreads fast. And, you know, I think year one, everybody was asking ‘Where’s Bell County? Where’s that at? Is that near Houston? Austin?’ You know, and when we tell them it’s in Belton, Texas, they Google Map it, and say never been there.”

Huang finished by saying he is most looking forward to seeing everyone after a year away – and hopes to have a successful, but safe weekend.

For more information on the event, you can click here.