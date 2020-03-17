Columbus family gets doctor-ordered COVID-19 testing after waiting six days

A Columbus family that has been waiting almost a week for coronavirus testing, was tested Monday afternoon.

Kevin and Sheli Hankins and their two children were tested at a drive-through facility on orders of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The Hankins are playing a waiting game, and it will be up to 48 hours before they know the outcome of those tests.

They got sick more than a week ago during a trip to Orlando to visit all four Disney theme parks.

They drove home on March 9. Kevin and his son went to the doctor the morning of March 10. That doctor ordered coronavirus/COVID-19 testing for Kevin and his son.

“The most frustrating part is how we keep seeing people say there are no confirmed cases in Columbus,” Kevin Hankins said.

Since then, they have been in a situation where everywhere they turned, they could not get the tests done.

This has been an exercise in what not to do, Kevin said.

“It seems like if there is any preparation at all given by the people who were supposed to be in charge of this thing, the left hand does not know what the right hand is doing,” Kevin Hankins said.

During the last week, the entire family has been in self-quarantine. The only time they have left the house since last Tuesday was to drive to a testing site Monday.

They are back in self-quarantine now, waiting to see if they are positive.

“My parents are here and they are elderly,” Sheli Hankins said. “My father suffers from diabetes and my mother suffers from COPD. So, this is something that has been really, really important to us. We are staying home. And people like my parents should stay home, too.”

This has been a difficult situation.

“The Health Department did not help things,” Sheli Jenkins said. “…The last time I heard from them on Friday, it was, ‘Hey, if you guys get seriously ill, then reach out for medical help.’ They have told me the doctor’s office should have a test. But then she called my doctor’s office and confirmed they did not, in fact, have a test. But she didn’t really have any other help for me.”