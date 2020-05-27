Color-coded wristbands alert others to wearer’s virus status

(FOX NEWS) — A new way of alerting people to your COVID-19 status.
As the country begins to slowly loosen restrictions, thousands of people are still going to be hesitant to act as they did before the pandemic.
The C-19 ID project is a series of wristbands and buttons that show others your antibody status.
The project co-founder says the idea isn’t foolproof, but setting expectations could help going forward.
For example, a green wristband by no means makes someone immune, it just indicates that you are willing to socialize and have the proper virus antibodies.
A hundred percent of proceeds go to first responder charities.
