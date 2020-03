In this March 13, 2020, photo, senior residents of Rice’s Wiess College perform a mock commencement ceremony at the school in Houston. Due to the coronavirus outbreak it’s not clear whether the campus will reopen in time for graduation. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Jeff Fitlow/Rice University via AP)

College students who were sent home because of the coronavirus took advantage of their last days on campus to forge a few more memories of their time in school.

For some, it was the tradition of a senior sunrise or lake swim.

Others squeezed out a dining hall performance they had been rehearsing for a canceled concert or opera.

For seniors poised to graduate, it was an abrupt end to what wasn’t quite four years of late-night bonding and all-night studying.