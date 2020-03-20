Coffee Memorial blood donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Coffee Memorial Blood Center is working to maintain their supply while complying with all the recommendations to the best of their ability.

“We want to assure the public that it is a safe environment to donate. And the benefit is we are a vital part of patient care, but we are not a medical facility. So there are no sick people coming into our facility to donate or coming to our mobiles to donate. Rather we are encouraging only well people to donate,” said Suzanne Talley, Executive Director at Coffee Memorial.

Currently, they’re only encouraging healthy people to donate. However, the say that they need people to stay the course on regular blood donations if they are healthy. The blood center still needs to gain 125 units of blood a day to meet the needs of our area.

Coffee Memorial is also encouraging those who are healthy and have never donated before to consider making some donations.