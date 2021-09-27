Coffee Memorial Blood Center relaunching COVID-19 antibody testing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center is relaunching COVID-19 antibody testing.

According to CMBC, the test will provide donors an additional piece of health information, like the existing health screenings which are typically provided to donors, and include information such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and Hemoglobin A1c.

CMBC said discovering if someone has previously had an unknown COVID-19 infection is beneficial for future health concerns.

“Knowledge has always been power, especially as it relates to our health,” said Dr. John Armitage, president, and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “We’re proud to bring this needed testing back to our donors to provide more knowledge so they can make better informed decisions about their health.”

CMBC said it uses an IgG antibody test, created by Abbott, which measures antibodies from natural COVID infection, and the antibodies produced as a result. The test will not measure the vaccine response, which is created through a different mechanism.

CMBC said appointments can be made by calling 806-331-8833 or visiting yourbloodinstitute.org and more information can be found here.