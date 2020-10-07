Clovis Municipal Schools COVID-19 positive test notice

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Clovis Municipal Schools says it is working with the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) and New Mexico’s Department of Health (NMDOH) because of two individuals at Sandia Elementary School having tested positive for COVID-19.

It is noted by Clovis Municipal Schools that the staff members or children that tested positive were not in close contact with any staff member or student.

Clovis Municipal Schools asks families to please continue to send children to school unless they have been notified that a child was in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual, a child develops COVID-19 symptoms, or the child has a positive COVID-19 test.

The district has provided a decision tree for symptoms, quarantine, and isolation here.

Due to privacy laws, the District states it will not release further information or comment on specific COVID-19 cases.

