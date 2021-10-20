CLIP: Amarillo health leader Lamanteer discusses Ivermectin and COVID-19, why he won’t prescribe it

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – “It’s no different than me saying that I’m going to prescribe cinnamon to treat your COVID-19,” said BSA Healthcare System’s Dr. Michael Lamanteer in late September. This was among the more impassioned times he’s addressed the use of Ivermectin, a drug for parasites commonly used on horses, in treating COVID-19.

During the Oct. 20 Amarillo COVID-19 briefing Lamanteer discussed Ivermectin again, this time going into depth on a recent study he had read on the treatment from over the summer and explaining his reasoning for refusing to prescribe it to patients.

At least two dozen lawsuits have been filed around the U.S., many in recent weeks, by people seeking to force hospitals to give their COVID-stricken loved ones. While further clinical trials are set for the near future, including a pair from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, the FDA has also sent out a warning for people to stop taking medications made for animals.

“I will repeat it again if needed and that is we will not be prescribing drugs that are not supported by the medical community in well-done trials for patients that are admitted. The CDC, the National Institutes of Health, the World Health Organization do not support prescribing drugs such as ivermectin for acute covid because there’s no good data that suggests it has any efficacy. It’s no different than me saying that I’m going to prescribe cinnamon to treat your COVID-19,” said Dr. Lamanteer in the September briefing.

On Oct. 20 Lamanteer did repeat his sentiment and insisted that there is a need for more, thorough, complete clinical trials in order to understand if Ivermectin is effective in any notable way as COVID-19 treatment. The CDC, the National Institutes of Health, the World Health Organization have not supported prescribing such drugs without substantial data.