Clarendon College extending spring break and some classes as distance learning only

CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Clarendon College is extending spring break and make many classes distance learning to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The only classes in person are for Cosmetology, Industrial Tech, Nursing, and RFO. Dorms will remain open for Welding and RFO.

Officials say, “We are committed to helping prevent the spread of this virus by taking prudent steps to protect the campus, its students, its faculty and its staff, as well as the community at large. We continue to monitor closely the COVID-19 situation and make decisions as prudently as possible.”

The primary goal of the plan is to slow the spread of the disease and maintain essential services. Therefore, the following decisions have been made.

More information will be available soon.

