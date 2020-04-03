City of Pampa and Gray County report 3rd case of COVID-19

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday afternoon, the City of Pampa and Gray County were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services of the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Gray County.

Officials say this case is community related and the patient is quarantined in their home.

We know everyone wants more details but the state does a thorough investigation of the positive case of where they have been and who they may have been in contact with. If at any point you are considered high risk, you will be contacted by the state.

Please stay home as much as possible.

Up to date information can be found on our new web site www.pampaalerts.com.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:45 p.m. on April 3, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Castro 11 1 0 Curry 6 0 0 Deaf Smith 5 0 0 Donley 5 0 0 Gray 3 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Moore 6 0 0 Oldham 2 1 0 Potter 24 0 0 Randall 24 0 2 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 1 0 0 Texas 1 0 0 TOTAL 90 2 2

