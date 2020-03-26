City of Lubbock Confirms Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases Associated with Lubbock Nursing Facility

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) — The City of Lubbock Health Department confirmed Wednesday, March 25, 2020, that two employees of Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, tested positive for Coronavirus.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Health Department confirmed Wednesday, March 25, 2020, that two employees of Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, located at 5502 4th Street, tested positive for Coronavirus. The facility was following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines for nursing homes, and the employees were identified through the established screening process. The facility is fully cooperating with the City of Lubbock Health Department and state regulatory agencies as we all work together to maintain the health of this vulnerable population.

At this time, there are no additional Coronavirus cases connected to this facility. Over the next two days additional screening and testing will be provided to employees and residents. The goal is to identify all infected individuals so appropriate actions can be done including enhanced medical monitoring of residents.

It is important to note that the location of this case is being shared because the facility provides housing and care for senior citizens who are most vulnerable to the effects of this illness.

Again, the facility is cooperating fully with our recommendations.