City of Amarillo’s increasing hospitalization rate

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As of Tuesday, August 3, the City of Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting a hospitalization rate of 10.45% for the area. Up from 8.34% yesterday.

The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 125 active cases on July 1, and by July 31, the APH reported 1,295 cases an increase of 1,185 cases in just over a month.

The City of Amarillo hosted its first briefing since May on Wednesday, July 28, giving updates on vaccinations and the impact they had on the High Plains.

According to Dr. Brian Weis, the increase in cases is mostly due to the delta variant with most of those admitted into the hospital being individuals who are unvaccinated.