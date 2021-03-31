City of Amarillo working with county jails to vaccinate inmates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is working with the county jails to vaccinate inmates.

Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton said they are making sure the Potter and Randall County Jails have the supplies they need.

Potter County said they do have the vaccines, but have not given them yet. However, they plan to start within the next week and will start vaccinating inmates with medical issues.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office stated that they “are unable to offer vaccination to the inmates because the health department requires individuals to receive the second dose of the vaccine at the same location where they received the first dose. If an inmate is released between doses, he/she would be unable to get the second dose. Because we are not authorized to vaccinate individuals who are not incarcerated in our jail.”