City of Amarillo weekly COVID-19 briefing Nov. 18

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 a.m.

UPDATE:

The City of Amarillo has asked that citizens wear a mask and withhold from going to social gatherings, in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 cases in our area.

Mayor Ginger Nelson, stressed the importance of taking the virus seriously as many have reached out to the City of Amarillo to help change the trend.

“What’s looks bad now will only look worse in a week,” Mayor Nelson stated.

Dr. Brian Weis, a physician at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, discussed the high rates of patients with the virus coming into the hospital and how this effects other patients in need from receiving what Dr. Weis called critical care.

“This morning we had six patients in our ED waiting for critical care beds. We knew that t there were 25 patients out in the region waiting to be transferred in and 11 of those needed to be in critical care beds,” Dr. Weis, explained.

City Manager, Jared Miller discussed the importance of wearing a face mask and the importance of compliance with Governor Abbotts mandates to be able to reopen businesses like bars who currently are not allowed to be open in a high hospitalization area.

Miller also stated that school districts have the option to stay open since Governor Abbott has not “directed” yet only authorized the districts to open at 100 percent. According to Miller , “The city doesn’t have the ability to issue directives in contradiction with the Governors order.”

The City of Amarillo said they are still doing drive-thru COVID-19 testing for anyone who might need it, and if there are questions to give them a call.