WATCH: City of Amarillo updates community on COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For the second week in a row, the City of Amarillo is expected to brief the community on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 a.m.

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 case numbers across the High Plains, as of Tuesday evening.

The briefing comes amid a recent “exponential” spike in hospitalizations from COVID-19, stretching healthcare resources thin and leaving patients across the region waiting in emergency rooms or in rural areas for available space and staff. It also follows strengthened CDC recommendations for booster shots, and reports from Pfizer claiming that booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine have proven effective against variants such as omicron.