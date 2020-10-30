City of Amarillo rolling back operations due to high COVID-19 numbers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues on the High Plains, the City of Amarillo has decided to close some of its facilities to help flatten the curve.

Over the next three weeks, the city will be reducing face-to-face interaction with citizens as much as possible .

“By December, we are going to be very restricted on activities, functions, and face-to-face interactions over the next three to four weeks,” said Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller.

The facilities will still be open but with more emphasis on virtual, including departments over at Amarillo City Hall and the Simms Municipal Building.

Other departments pertaining to street maintenance, wastewater crews, alley cleanup, and solid waste functions will continue like normal while following guidelines of social distancing and mask-wearing.

“We are going to be very aware of our own masks, of our own social distancing, and also take every step possible to safeguard our community as they are receiving services from the city,” said Miller.

Public safety facilities such as fire departments and the Amarillo Police Department will have limited interactions because citizens will still need to go there and report or respond to emergencies.

These rollbacks will also include the Amarillo Civic Center and sporting facilities at parks.

Miller said that with these reduced operations, they will be able to repurpose staff into helping Amarillo Public Health to help with contact tracing and other critical things that Public Health needs.

Miller said that they will let citizens know of these changes, when the changes will take effect, and how citizens can still receive services. Additional information will be given via social media and other methods.

